Walk to raise funds for cyclone affected people

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 20, 2021 12:32 pm

A non-profit organization took on a major challenge today to raise funds for victims of the recent Cyclones in Vanua Levu.

Around 50 volunteers, with the youngest a five-year-old, joined ‘Make a Difference Fiji’ to walk a total of 18.55 Kilometres from Nausori Town to Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva.

Founder, Renu Snowsill says a lot of people approached them to give donations.

“Nearly every vehicle that went past, they donated to us, it was such a huge success and the amount of support the number of cheers that we got while coming all the down from Nausori to Ratu Sukuna Park it was so amazing.”

The group filled around 20 donation cans which will later be counted and sent to Batiri Village.

Snowsill says people in Vanua Levu are in need of beddings, water tanks, building materials.

