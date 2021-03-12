Walk to help cyclone victims

Non-Profit Organisation, Make a Difference Fiji is taking big steps to help people affected by the recent cyclones by marching from Nausori to Suva tomorrow.

The march will begin at the Nausori Police Station at 9am and end at Ratu Sukuna Park.

Organiser, Renu Snowsill says they expecting at least 100 participants, as 50 have already registered.

“We personally want to go to Vanua Levu we have got families and villagers that we have got registered under us at the moment and we’ve got a village that needs 40 water tanks, so we are trying to accommodate that. We have got one village that really needs roofing irons.”

Snowsill says as they walk the Suva/Nausori corridor, they will be collecting donations to help the people of Vanua Levu.

One group will walk from Nausori to Nakasi and handover to the second group which will walk to Sukuna Park in Suva.