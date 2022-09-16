“Walk for Life” to assist children diagnosed with heart diseases

A Suva businessman’s personal experience led him to increase awareness of cardiovascular disease.

Michael Fong says losing his son was not easy for him however the mindset of helping and creating more awareness became a mission for him.

“I realize through a tragic way when I lost my son. It’s imperative that we start talking about this in public, we start creating awareness about it. Particularly with our children and their families who are in maritime zones and may not have access to good medical facilities.”

He then started a mission of “Walk for Life” in 2015 to raise funds to assist children with heart diseases.

“24 years ago, as a young father, who knew nothing about heart. The networking capacity was pretty low, I didn’t know about the heart diseases and so forth because there was basically little or no awareness of congenital heart defects and health and wellness.”

With generous support from corporate, business houses, and international donors, around $80,000 were raised in the 2015 Walk which assisted around 250 children who were diagnosed with heart disease.

This year, “Walk for Life” will be held World Heart Day celebration on the 29th of September.

The walk will be from Laucala beach to Nausori via Princess Road and return to Laucala beach via King’s road and Ratu Dovi Road.

All participants will be required to report to RB Centerpoint carpark at 5.15 am.