Walesi’s DSO project underway in the North

The Walesi Digital Switch Over project is currently underway in the Northern Division with roadshow teams visiting far-flung communities.

Chief Executive Sanjay Maharaj says that through the DSO project, Walesi has sold and distributed more than 65,000 Set-Top Boxes.

Maharaj is also encouraging Fijians living in the North to visit the Walesi Office in Labasa or visit their roadshow teams to get their Set-Top Box.

Maharaj adds that since the launch of the Walesi App in 2018, they have seen an overwhelming demand for services made available both locally and abroad.

This is possible through expanding services to pay-per-view, video-on-demand, and radio.

The CEO says that Walesi has also embarked on progressively upgrading its OTT infrastructure to cater to the increased demand.