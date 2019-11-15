Walesi will soon get into FM space.

This was confirmed by the Communications Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while meeting Telecommunications Companies this week.

Sayed-Khaiyum says once Walesi is involved in the FM space, it will be a good time for companies providing radio services to utilize the involvement of Walesi.

He says this is also to ensure that all information especially during natural disasters is relayed to all Fijians for their safety.

“You will have the opportunity to use the FM opportunity with Walesi, we have rekindled on that because in times of cyclone, etc getting the messages out across to the remote parts so it’s critically important to have radio and the FM too.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Telecommunications Company can also piggyback on Walesi infrastructure and this is done to ensure that best services are provided to all Fijians.

Walesi has 21 towers around the country.