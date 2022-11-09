News

Walesi to host a digital carnival in Suva

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 9, 2022 4:00 pm

Walesi CEO, Sanjay Maharaj

The Walesi Digital Carnival is expected to be a fun-filled day for all Fijians.

Chief Executive Sanjay Maharaj says after the COVID-19 period, they anticipated introducing something exciting for their customers and stakeholders.

He says that this way, they will also receive feedback on how they can improve their services.

“Yeah. So I mean, look, technology is not limited to adults now. I personally believe the kids are spending more time on technology with adults too. So it’s a good way of bringing the family out and for families to take advantage of the bargains that might be provided by the resellers.”

The Walesi Digital Carnival will be held this Saturday, November 12th, at the Suva City foreshore from 10 am.

The event includes live music, rides, fun and games, food stalls, giveaways, great deals, and live performances.

