Walesi platform and free Wi-Fi launch

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The Attorney General launched the free Wi-Fi market initiative and Walesi TV platform at the Lautoka market this morning.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the free Wi-Fi market initiative ensures that all markets across the country will be connected to the internet.

He adds that this will allow vendors to connect to their suppliers and other essential online services.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds they are targeting markets as it is a melting pot where Fijians gather in numbers to conduct business.

The Attorney General says the launch of the Walesi TV platform with nine TV screens within the market area will provide vendors an opportunity to catch up with their favorite programs.

He further adds that it will also allow vendors to watch their favorite sports team in action and unite Fijians.