Walesi network operational during TC Cody

The Walesi Network Hub experienced no disruptions during Tropical Cyclone Cody.

Walesi CEO, Sanjay Maharaj says their platform remained operational during the adverse weather brought on by TC Cody.

Maharaj says this was possible because of the design of Walesi’s infrastructure, which had been planned with cyclone resilience in mind together with constant monitoring by its Network Operations Centre and contingency plans for disruptions at their sites.

He adds that Fijians need to have the latest news and updates especially during natural disasters and it has been Walesi’s goal to be well prepared beforehand in the event of such disasters.

Maharaj says their hardworking teams conduct regular preventative maintenance of equipment and transmission sites as well as redundancy systems they have in place in case their main system fails.

Walesi Board Chairman, Robert Khan says that the stability of the Walesi platform is one of the biggest reasons to switch over from analogue television.

Khan stresses that they want to ensure that many Fijians as possible can stay informed and enjoy their favourite channels and shows, no matter where they live, with minimal downtime.