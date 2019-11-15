Walesi Limited and Vodafone Fiji launch M-PAiSA for Walesi customers

Paying for Walesi products and services will now be easier for customers through the use of Vodafone Fiji’s M-PAiSA.

This is after Walesi signed an agreement with Vodafone Fiji’s MPAiSA mobile money as an official payment channel for Walesi customers.

The cashless payment method will enable Walesi customers to pay for Walesi products and services directly from their mobile phones.

Walesi Limited says it is a safe, secure and highly efficient payment method that will take away the risks associated with cash handling.

It adds that during this pandemic, it also minimises human to human contact and reduces the risk of spreading COVID.

Vodafone Fiji says it is happy to enable the cashless payment option for Walesi via M-PAiSA adding that MPAiSA is the preferred mobile payment platform in Fiji.

It adds that over 600,000 Vodafone and Inkk users can access M-PAiSA through their mobile phones.