News

Walesi hits out at MP Qereqeretabua

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 28, 2022 10:25 am
Walesi Fiji Limited is baffled at MP Lenora Qereqeretabua’s allegations where she has said that Walesi is affiliated with Dun & Bradstreet.

Her comments were first published on the National Federation Party Facebook page and later in traditional media.

Walesi has clarified they are in no way or have ever been, affiliated with Dun & Bradstreet.

It says Dun & Bradstreet (dnb.com), is a type of website that independently gathers data online to list firms in an online directory.

It says Walesi has never contacted or dealt with the company in any capacity, and the information on the website is incorrect, as they have not supplied them with any information.

Walesi clarifies Google, through its own data gathering, has listed the Walesi headquarters on Google Maps.

The company has questioned if Qereqeretabua is going to ask why Walesi is affiliated with Google, as she has also asked why Walesi’s principal contact on the site is Walesi Board Chair Robert Khan.

However, according to Walesi, these are assumptions made by the website.

Walesi is urging Qereqeretabua to refrain from using the first Google search result to make baseless claims.

Walesi is now considering legal options.

