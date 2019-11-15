Walesi customer care offices open in the West

New Walesi Customer Care offices were today opened in Rakiraki, Ba, Lautoka and Sigatoka.

Speaking during the opening, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says that the new customer care offices will allow people to raise any issues or ask for assistance in regards to the Walesi platform.



[Source: Fijian Government]

“The reason why we are doing that is not just for the simply reason of giving something away for free we want people to be informed we have the parliamentary channel and you can see here there is this one screen there will also be couple of other channels that will come on we will have educational program we will have agriculture program that anybody can watch and depending on their interests.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says that Walesi also allows people to be able to watch television on their mobile phones which is unprecedented for Fijians.



[Source: Fijian Government]

According to Sayed-Khaiyum they already have 400, 000 Fijians who have downloaded the app to watch different programs on their mobile devices.

There are also 150 000 Fijians who have acquired a Walesi box.

The AG says they will continue to grow Walesi based on the feedback from customers.