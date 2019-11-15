Walesi Channel available for people of Natalaira

Good news for villagers of Natalaira, Tailevu as they will now have access to TV coverage via the Walesi platform.

This after a team from Walesi visited their village yesterday and carried out more than 20 installations, with the set box sold to villagers.

Turaga ni Koro Asaele Donu says they were overwhelmed and claims that on several occasions they have been duped by retailers who sold them antenna’s that are incompatible with the Walesi set box.

Donu says they were waiting for a visit from Walesi team for some time now as they were unwilling to purchase from retailers after being exploited in the past.

“Because we listen to rumors we, therefore, tend to buy from anyone,, but that’s a huge regret now as we have wasted so much money and some of us thought we do not have the connection to Walesi but that’s been proved otherwise today.”

Villager Emele Leka says the Walesi Channels has also brought a sense of belonging as they are often missing out on what’s happening around the country.

“Living in the village often made us feel left out from the rest of the world even with what happens around Fiji. But now that we have Walesi we’ll get information on time and even our children can access the available channels.”

The Walesi team also gave a free set box and a TV for the community hall.

Donu says during this extended school break parents will now send their children to the community hall where they can access the Walesi free to air Educational Channel.