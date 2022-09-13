Walesi CEO explains app issues

Walesi App.

The Walesi Chief Executive has clarified that the constant issues faced by Fijians accessing the app are due to the high traffic as there are 700,000 registered users on the platform.

Chief Executive Sanjay Maharaj says with a huge subscriber base, the network does run out of capacity, causing some viewers to drop out of the app.

Maharaj says they are aware of the constant issue faced by Fijians, and their team is in the process of finalizing an upgrade in the hope of improving service delivery on the platform.

“We are hoping to complete the upgrades to our OTT platform by the end of this year so that it improves user experience.”

Maharaj says they never really envisaged having a huge subscriber base on the Walesi platform.

Once upgraded, Fijians will be able to enjoy the app with improved service delivery.