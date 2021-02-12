Wales edged Scotland in Six Nations clash

Wales edged out 14-man Scotland 25-24 to maintain their 100% start to their Six Nations campaign.

Tries from Darcy Graham and Stuart Hogg had the Scots in a 17-8 half-time lead.

But a frantic seven minutes saw the hosts have a try disallowed and Zander Fagerson sent off, while the visitors went over twice to swing the momentum.

A Wyn Jones try was bookended by two from Louis Rees-Zammit, the latter proving crucial in the bonus-point win.

Scotland claimed a losing bonus point too, but 20-year-old Rees-Zammit’s efforts were the highlight of the encounter.

His first try came just moments before the break to offer hope for the Welsh, while Liam Williams’ try on 52 minutes came just three minutes after Gary Graham’s score was ruled out.