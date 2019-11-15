Walden sisters from the US go all out for Diwali

Many Fijians flocked to towns and cities today for their last-minute Diwali shopping.

In Suva, hundreds of people of different ethnicities visited shops to purchase clothes and fireworks.

FBC News caught up with two sisters from the United States who were fully decked out.

Article continues after advertisement

Originally from the US, Heather Walden says she had never experienced Diwali celebrations before.

“Everyone seems to be very accepting of the different religions and cultures here so that’s very interesting. Actually, in the US I never celebrated Diwali because no one would so it has been very exciting.”

Just like any other festival the Walden sisters this year decided to do something different for Diwali.

They even dressed up in the traditional Indian attire to get into the spirit of Diwali.

“We did a lot of preparation beforehand. We made our blouses and we were getting ready so it has been lots of fun.”

The two sisters are adapting to the multicultural society, embracing Diwali celebrations.

The US citizens believe Diwali is about togetherness and hope regardless of race, religion or ethnicity.