Wakanisila settlement development will cost $4.5m

Residents of Wakanisila informal Settlement in Nasinu will soon receive ninety-nine-year lease titles.

Minister for Housing Premila Kumar, during a community visit last night confirmed the development of Wakanisila will cost $4.5 million.

Kumar says they’ve already conducted a survey and are nearing completion of the engineering plan.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are 250 other informal settlements. Every year the government decides based on the budget that we have how many settlements will be under construction and how many will be under the preparatory phase.”

The Minister says the government is committed to helping Fijians in informal settlements.

Kumar says they have completed topography and paid about $270,000 to Luveniyali Consultants for the survey.

The Ministry expects to receive the completed engineering plan next week before awarding a tender by September.