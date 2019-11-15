Home

News

Wakanisila residents told to cooperate with contractors

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 23, 2020 6:30 am
Minister for Housing Premila Kumar. [Source: Fijian Government]

The Ministry of Housing is urging residents of Wakanisila Settlement to work together with contractors in the development of their community.

Minister Premila Kumar says they’ve faced challenges in the past where members of the community were aggressive towards contractors doing development work.

Kumar says it’s crucial for the resident to work closely with the government in order to see the development of their area come to fruition.

Article continues after advertisement

“They normally tell the contractor, no, no, no – you’re not going to make the road here. No, you’re going to make the drain here. This is my driveway. But I must say that I have not received any complaint from Wakanisila so that means the community is very well behaved.”

The Minister confirmed that the development of the settlement will cost $4.5m.

She says they have completed the topography of the area and paid about $270,000 to Luveniyali Consultants for the survey.

The Ministry expects to receive the completed engineering plan next week before awarding a tender by September.

