Waisu tells of the alleged stabbing in his flat this morning

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 3, 2021 12:22 pm

One of the PRB flat occupants in Mead Road, Nabua describes the alleged stabbing incident at his place this morning as the scariest event he’d encountered.

Mitieli Waisu had just finished a grog session around 2am today with five of his friends before three men allegedly stormed into the flat and started assaulting them.

Waisu says the diving torch, drum, knife and bottles were allegedly used by the three men to assault them.

He says the three were intoxicated.

Three of Waisu’s visitors were badly injured as a result.

Police confirmed that the three victims were taken in for medical attention following head injuries sustained due to the alleged attack and are now in stable condition.

Waisu is still in a state of shock and is still unable to clean his house which is stained with blood.

He claims to have made three attempts to call the police at the time of the incident and all calls were dropped.

He also claims that he had to drive down to the station himself to get help.

Police say that the three suspects are still on the run and a team is currently on the ground looking for them.

Investigation continues.

