Wairiki Crossing under water

The Wairiki Crossing at Navakuru Road in Labasa is currently under water.
This is a result of the heavy rain experienced in most parts of Labasa since this morning.
The Fiji Roads Authority is urging the public to refrain from crossing flooded rivers and bridges.
They are also advising the public to take precautions while travelling in these conditions and to drive with care.
