Wainunu farmer in custody following raid

[Source: Supplied]

A 35-year-old farmer from Wainunu in the Northern Division is in custody for his alleged involvement in the trade of illicit drugs.

Police say the man was apprehended at Salia Jetty.

He is thought to be in possession of illegal drugs, possibly marijuana.

Chief Operations Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdul Khan says the suspect tried to flee the scene but was apprehended by officers.

He has acknowledged the support of the public in sharing information that led to the successful operation where drugs intended to be sold were intercepted.