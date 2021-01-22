Wainibuka villagers affected by flood

The Wainibuka River is rising rapidly with floodwaters now entering many villages in parts of Ra and Wainibuka.

Nalalawa villager, Laisani Rokoveti, says water level started rising in the wee-hours of this morning and parts of their village, Tobu and neighbouring villages are flooded.

Rokoveti says the Turaga ni Koro has advised villagers residing in low lying areas to move to the community hall which they normally use as evacuation centre.

She adds they experienced heavy rain in the Ra province last night.

There is also a slip along the King’s Highway, next to Matawailevu village and motorists are urged to take precaution.