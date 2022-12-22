Waimanu river water intake affects WAF production level

[File]

People living in the Nasinu, Tamavua, and Tovata areas are being advised by the Water Authority of Fiji that low flows being experienced at the Waimanu River Raw Water Intake is affecting production levels.

WAF states it is currently causing low levels to their reservoirs.

Customers are urged to store sufficient amounts of water for use, while it is still available.

Water carting trucks will be on standby and can be requested in the case of an emergency by calling 5777.