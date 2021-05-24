Home

Wailotua village should be relocated

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 11, 2022 10:15 am
Wailotua Village in Tailevu.

Wailotua Village in Tailevu is in a flood prone area that collects storm water during heavy rain making it vulnerable to floods whenever there is a torrential downpour.

Speaking in parliament this morning, Minister for Waterways Doctor Mahendra Reddy revealed that Wailotua received 876 millimetres of rain last month, twice that of January 2021.

This is also much higher than average rainfall in the area.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Reddy adds the village is lower than its surroundings, including nearby mountains and four metres below the Kings Highway.

Now, with the heavy intensity of rainfall, these areas are now becoming a ponding area – a retention basin. Nothing can be done about that unless these communities are relocated.

He also says rainfall intensity in recent times means Wailotua is retaining more water, causing flooding.

In the short-term the Ministry will de-silt four kimoletres of the Wainibuka River and 2.5 kilometres of Wailotua Creek to reduce flooding.

