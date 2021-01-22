Wailevu farmers receive assistance

90 families in Wailevu, Labasa whose farms were destroyed during Tropical Cyclone Yasa have been assisted with farming implements.

The assistance was made possible through the USAID funded COVID-19 Mitigation and Preparedness in the Pacific – which has been aligned to better assist communities affected by the Cyclone.

The 90 households received agriculture materials including wheelbarrow, greenhouse nettings, cane knife & files, forks & blade, seedlings & trays, chain saw & protective wear, spray can & organic chemical and hose pipes.

[Source: Supplied]

Wailevu Village Headman, Josaia Nawaqavolau, says the damage to farms has affected their food security and the assistance they have received will surely impact their livelihood.

Implemented by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Agency) the project will benefit more communities in Macuata this week.

Communities in the provinces of Cakaudrove and Bua are also expected to receive the assistance.

Distributions in the 14 villages on Koro Island were carried out last week.