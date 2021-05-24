Home

News

Waikasinaura receives water supply

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 8, 2021 11:09 am
[Photo: Supplied]

Twenty-one families in Waikasinaura new settlement in Wainadoi have made their dream a reality following the completion of their water project.

These families were relocated from, Bilo, Veisari, and Calia in Navua to the new settlement in 2014.

In the last seven years, these families have been fetching water from a nearby river.

Article continues after advertisement

They used to fill buckets and gallons of water daily to survive.

The Working Water Committee says they spent over $9,000 on the project and each family also contributed $220.

The project started in March this year and was supposed to complete by August however, it was delayed due to the pandemic.

The community is not stopping here and their next plan is to get electricity in the area.

