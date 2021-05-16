Waidamudamu residents affected by floods

The majority of residents in Waidamudamu settlement, 10 miles woke up to floodwaters this morning following continuous heavy rain.

FBC News visited the area this morning and found residents clearing muddy waters and debris from their homes.

Police had earlier visited the settlement to ensure people are safe and if they needed to be evacuated.

Resident, Jitendra Prasad says they’re fortunate no one was injured and they’re just trying to clean their home while adhering to the COVID restrictions in place.

“The floodwaters came right into my house and around 5 am my family and I were sweeping the muddy water out from our compound. Some of our belongings are wet. We can’t do much because we can’t move around the compound but I am glad police came to check on us.”

Some gardens and plantations were fully submerged in floodwaters and affected residents say they’re waiting until tomorrow to do further cleaning.