WAF works to restore water supply

The Water Authority of Fiji is now trying to get supply normalized to residents in Nasinu and certain areas of Suva.

Thousands were affected by a water cut from yesterday afternoon.

WAF says its ground teams identified a defective and worn out ferrule-cock and rubber ring as the cause of the leakage and conducted repairs overnight into this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

Repairs have been made to the bulk main, which feeds treated water from the Waila Water Treatment Plant to the Wainibuku main distribution reservoir.

The Authority is now in the process of building-up pressure in the min pipes and once this is completed, water supply is expected to be normalized.

A total of 15 water carting trucks have been deployed to service the areas disrupted.

Priority has been given to schools, hospitals and health centres in affected areas.

WAF says it is liaising with the Education Ministry to identify affected schools.

The Authority has not indicated when supply will normalize.