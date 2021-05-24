WAF works to improve water supply for Nausori residents

The Water Authority of Fiji team will be carrying out valve operations from 9pm until 6am daily at the Vuci Bypass and Nausori Offtake.

WAF Chief Operations Officer, Seru Soderberg says this will assist with filling and level retention at the Raralevu Reservoir.

Soderberg says works have become extremely necessary to carry out as the majority of customers receiving their water supply from the Raralevu Reservoir would be affected.

Residents have raised concerns regarding water disruption and WAF has assured that teams are working to address the situation.

He adds the Suva-Nausori water supply system is currently at a point whereby the current production is unable to meet the peak demand during the daytime.

The Chief Operations Officer says WAF through the assistance of the Fijian Government, Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank, and Green Climate Fund, has commenced with the Rewa River Water Supply Project.

Residents living in the areas listed below are expected to experience disruptions in their water supply:

• Edward Cakobau Road

• Gulam Nabi Road

• Cunningham Street

• Nausori Health Centre

• Market Lane

• Brown Lane

• Ross Street

• Dunstan Street

• Lateef Street

• A portion of Kings Road

• Nausori Bypass Road

• Vunivivi Road

• Ram Daur Chaudhary Road and all side streets

• New Town Road

• Tagicakobau Road

• Mara Road

• Rambisessar Road and all side streets

• Lakena Irrigation Road

• Vuci Road

• Vuci South Road

• Wainibokasi Road and all side streets

• Vunimono Road

• Nadali Feeder Road

• Kuku Bau Road

• Naduru Road and all side streets

• Naselai Road and all side streets

• Parts of Ratu Kadavulevu Road from Wainibokasi Junction to EDP Service Road Junction

• Nasali Road and all side streets

• Visama Road

• Nakelo Road

• Naitalesese Road and all connecting roads