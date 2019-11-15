WAF working on addressing water pressure

The Water Authority is currently working around the clock to address the fluctuations in water levels in most areas.

It says the main cause is the balancing of water pressure and flow in pipelines and reservoirs.

WAF says this has resulted in intermittent water supply to Fijians who receive their water from the Nasinu, Flagstaff, Nagatugatu, Tacirua, Dokanaisuva and Colo-I-Suva reservoirs.

Article continues after advertisement

They further says that last week restoration of water was greatly delayed due to the opening of fire hydrants in Raiwai, which disrupted the pressurization of the water supply system.

After restoration works were completed in the weekend, system balancing is still in progress to stabilize fluctuations in pressure and flow to the affected reservoirs.

WAF says this may cause low pressure or intermittent supply to elevated areas of Tacirua, parts of Tamavua Princess Road, upper Ragg Avenue including Amputch Place,

Nailuva Road, Ratu Sukuna Road (junction of Vatuwaqa Primary to the Vuya Road junction), USP Hostel, and Dokanaisuva and Colo-I-Suva areas.

Water carting trucks have been deployed to service the affected areas.

The Authority also encourages Fijians to invest in storage containers or water tanks connected to the water system for storage and backup supply during any unplanned disruption that may arise due to emergency works, as well as natural disasters.

WAF also urges Fijians not to leave taps open during the day and night as restoration work is greatly affected especially to customers in affected areas.