WAF woes, significant water loss due to illegal connections

With water disruptions becoming a norm in many areas, the Water Authority says they are also losing water due to illegal connections.

Chief Executive Barry Ombudson says this is a serious issue with a significant percentage of water been lost.

“We have limited amount of water , we have number of leaks offcourse which will take some time to repair. There are leaks pretty much every day now on our infrastructure, unfortunately so any one taking water without paying for it does affect us as well too.”

He says they are also trying to raise more awareness on this issue.

Meanwhile, the WAF Chief Executive says they are also trying to ensure that Fijians have a consistent water supply.

He hopes that the Rewa River Water Supply Scheme will assist in normalizing the water supply in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

The project will increase water supply by constructing a new supply intake on the Rewa River, a water treatment plant, a pumping station, a reservoir, and a transmission main to connect the new water supply to the Water Authority’s