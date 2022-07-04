WAF warns of water disruptions in Suva-Nausori area

Residents in the Suva-Nausori area are being advised that they may face water disruptions.

This has due to the current dry spell, the Waimanu River is starting to have low levels of water.

Water Authority of Fiji says until water levels normalise, this will have a ripple effect on water supply as production is dependent on raw water intake, especially from the Waimanu River.

It says the receding levels will affect pump operations.

The Authority says the raw water from Waimanu River supply the Waila Water treatment plant and when water levels drop below 0.8m, pumps are progressively switched off to maintain safe levels in the wet well to continue operations.

Customers are advised to be prepared for intermittent water supply and possible water disruptions by storing enough water to last at least two to three days.

The Authority says their water carting trucks can be requested in case of an emergency by calling 5777 or via our WAF App.