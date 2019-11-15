Home

News

WAF urges Fijians to store and boil drinking water

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 26, 2019 4:05 pm

Fijians are being urged to store drinking water by the Water Authority of Fiji in light of adverse weather currently affecting Fiji due to Tropical Disturbance TD03F.

Chief Executive Barry Omundson says while their teams are working around the clock to maintain good water supply throughout the country, the weather conditions may affect their systems and they are urging Fijians to be prepared for emergencies.

Omundson adds that Fijians should store drinking water for emergencies and boil all drinking water before consumption as an added precaution.

He has also stressed that water carting trucks are on standby and will be deployed as needed to impacted areas, with high priority given to hospitals.

