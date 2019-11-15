WAF urges Fijians to stop tampering with fire hydrants

The Water Authority is urging Fijians to stop illegally opening or tampering with fire hydrants on road sides.

The Authority says this disturbs water supply restoration efforts.

The issue came to light after an unplanned shut down affected thousands of Fijians in the Suva-Nausori Corridor from Thursday night with hundreds of households waking up to no water supply on Friday and Saturday.

Kinoya resident Ilaitia Matakarawa says the unplanned shut down has meant a loss of income for him and his family.

“No water we faced difficulties in cooking the food and the school children not attending school and also for us gang working, we can’t manage to go to work.”

Other residents affected by the water cuts took to social media to vent their frustration with the situation in particular that there was a lack of awareness of the water cut prior to the shutdown.

There were also concerns that water carting was insufficient to cater to the number of households affected by the unplanned shutdown.

Meanwhile WAF announced yesterday around 10 percent of those affected by the water cuts had yet to have their water supply normalized.