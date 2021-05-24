Water carting on request only

The Water Authority of Fiji says water carting trucks will only be sent to areas that call in during disruptions.

This is WAF’s new system for responding to communities whenever there is a water cut.

Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg says no trucks will be dispatched unless customers ask for help when there are unplanned disruptions.

“The names that come with our water carting trucks, these are the names of customers from the areas that the water carting trucks are serving that has called in so we make it a point to make sure that these customers that have called in getting service.”

WAF also logs these calls into their records to make it easy for them to trace where water carting trucks are going.

Soderberg says even if only one resident asks for water, WAF will send over a truck for the whole community.

“That does not mean that none of the other customers that have not called in will be served, they will be served and there is a sweeping program that comes after the normal water carting is done to cover any other customer that may have been missed out.”

He says WAF has 15 water carting trucks and this is enough to supply the Suva-Nausori corridor.

He says the Authority also calls in trucks from as far as Lautoka during major water cuts.