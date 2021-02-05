Home

WAF urged to continue carting clean water

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 7, 2021 5:12 am

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Jone Usamate has reiterated the need for Water Authority of Fiji to push more clean water to households still without water supply.

Usamate says this is to prevent any waterborne diseases.

The Minister this morning visited the Nabouwalu water intake and was briefed on the restoration works currently underway by WAF.

He was told that due to the damage, the whole of Nabouwalu and the district of Vuya are without water supply.

They are being carted water by the WAF.

The intake was severely affected by flash flooding following TC Ana.

Meanwhile, the Minister also visited the Nabouwalu Hospital where he was briefed on the water issue they are facing.

Together with WAF, they have discussed interim solution to ensure that the hospital continues to carry out medical services.

Usamate arrived in Vanua Levu today to visit and assess the restoration and recovery works underway.

