WAF unveils plan to upgrade water supply in Navua

[File Photo]

Several infrastructural upgrades are expected to be carried out in the next six to 12 months to resolve the water supply issues in Navua.

This includes a new packaged water treatment plant which will be able to supply three million liters of water per day.

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive, Dr Amit Chanan, announced the upgrades, while addressing the District Advisory Councilors for Serua and Namosi during a meeting at the Ro Matanitobua House in Navua.

Dr Chanan says they are looking at building the treatment plant and a reservoir at a suitable height to ensure pressure all the way right up to the Navua Hospital.

He says at the Nayagi Borehole system, WAF operates four pumps, however, at the moment, only three are operational, as the electrical switchboard needs to be replaced.

Dr Chanan says their teams are currently installing these new switchboards, which will allow them to have all four pumps operating through the power grid, so that they will be able to produce more water out of Nayagi – which is the larger water source.

Meanwhile, works will also begin to upgrade the leaking well at the Nayagi borehole facility.

Serua and Namosi District Advisory Council Chairman, Kamal Narayan thanked Dr Chanan and WAF for these efforts.

He says for the past few years they have been facing water crisis in Navua and the upgrade plans will bring relief.