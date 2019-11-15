WAF unsure when water supply will fully normalize

The Water Authority is unable to confirm at this stage, when water will normalize in the affected areas of the Central Division.

A recent maintenance work carried out by the Authority is still affecting at least 10 percent of the population, which includes thousands of Fijians between the Suva-Nausori corridors.

The Authority’s Chief Executive Barry Omundson explains people are still experiencing intermittent supply because they are still trying to achieve the standard water levels in all reservoirs connected to the main site which underwent maintenance.

Article continues after advertisement

Omundson says the increase in demand and the lack of rain in recent weeks are two major reasons behind intermittent water supply.

“What happened then was that we try and fill it up overnight time, as much as we possibly can and because of the hot weather it’s been unusually dry this last month initially and we’ve had higher consumption, so we’ve been unable to fill the reservoirs to the total satisfaction so some of the high area including where I live sometimes have their water and sometime interment water.”

Omundson explains in order to raise the water level at the reservoirs the Authority has to minimize the pressure during non-peak hours.

“Some places we are balancing, because the system is in series we need to attune the night time, the staff have been working for 24/7 really during the night work to balance so we have water in the morning when people wake up and water when they come home in the afternoon, that’s what we are trying to do.”

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate says he is aware of the situation and has called on the Authority to fix the problem.

“I expect the CEO and the Board to make sure that where there are issues where water is required that information is made aware to them and they are to address it as quickly as possible.”

The Water Authority chief also says aging infrastructure and increase in the population between the Suva-Nausori corridors are also putting pressure on their system.