WAF to take precautionary measure if flood waters increase

Water Authority of Fiji may have no choice but to switch-off the standby Genset powering the raw water pump station at Waila to prevent damages.

This is a precautionary and safety measure, due to severe flooding along the Waimanu River, following Tropical Cyclone Ana, and the associated rain that will be brought in by the impending Tropical Depression.

It says switching the raw water pump station generator off will, of course, be a last resort, yet Fijians should be prepared if the situations worsen.

Water Authority says the Waila water pump station draws water from the Waimanu River and pumps it to the Waila water treatment plant and if there is a need, they will have to switch off the Genset.

It adds that as a result, the entire Wainibuku water supply system will be impacted, and people living along most parts of the Suva Nausori Corridor, along Princes Road, Tailevu and Rewa may experience interruptions to their water supply.

WAF advises all customers to conserve and always store sufficient amounts of water to last for at least 5 to 7 days in their homes at all times.

Affected areas may include:

Raralevu System

Raralevu

No Water ‐all feeding from the Raralevu Reservoir ‐ Ovea, Cautata, Vatoa, Lakena, Vunivivi, Kiuva ,Naitalasese, Daku, Maumi, Vusuya, Mokani, Naila, Bau Island, Tokatoka, Nakelo, Rewa, Vunimono, Nadali, Nausori International Airport, Wainibokasi, and Naselai.

Rewa Depot

No Water ‐ all feeding from Rewa Reservoir ‐Dilkusha Road, Ram G Road, Juglal Road, NYPD, Lelean Memorial School, WAF Rewa Depot, and Toga.

Wainibuku System

Wainibuku

Low Pressure to No Water ‐ all feeding from Wainibuku Reservoir ‐ Makoi, Nepani, Nadawa, Ratu Dovi Road, Dibulu, Lokia, Davuilevu, Nakasi, Koronivia, Central Christian Centre & no inflow to Tovata, Kalabu, Nasinu, Flagstaff.

Kalabu

Low Pressure to No Water all feeding from Kalabu Reservoir ‐ Valelevu, Caqiri, Nawanawa, Koka, Kinoya road, Vasant Lal, Vesivesi, Yasiyasi.

Nasinu

Low Pressure to No Water ‐ all feeding from Nasinu Reservoir ‐ Kinoya, Caubati, Manohan, Centre Point, Laucala, Nokonoko, Koka, Kinoya road, Vasant Lal Vesivesi, Fletcher, Mukta Ben.

Flagstaff

Low Pressure to No Water all feeding from Flagstaff Reservoir ‐ Ratu Sukuna Road, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Muanikau Road, Laucala Bay Road, Bau Road, McGregor Road, Domain Road, Victoria Parade from Sukuna Park to Nasese.

Tovata

No Water ‐ all feeding from Tovata Reservoir & No Inflow to Nagatugatu Reservoir ‐ Makoi, Kaliveitau, Veitata, Tovata Road, Qaranivalu, Caubati Koro, Daniva, Niubalavu, Raikiwai, Niuvula, Niusawa Lane, Tacirua East, Cunningham and all areas along Khalsa Road.

Upper Tovata System

Nagatugatu

No Water ‐ all feeding from Nagatugatu Reservoir ‐ Wrong Turn, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Heights, Nagatugatu Residents living beside the Reservoir.

Tacirua

No Water ‐ all feeding from Tacirua Reservoir ‐ Tamavua Village, Upper Ragg, Deovji Street, Tacirua Buses Garage, Amputch Street, Princess Road.

Dokanaisuva

No Water all feeding from Dokainaisuva Reservoir ‐ Seventh Day Church Dokanaisuva to Tacirua Fijian School, Vunuleba Settlement.

Colo-i-Suva

No Water ‐ all feeding from Colo‐i‐Suva Reservoir ‐ Naisogo, Colo‐i‐Suva Crest Chicken, Princess Road, Marshall Road, Taqairua, Vunikawai, Uluibeka, Colanaivau, Valesasa, Naitaqiri Nillgrey.