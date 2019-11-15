Home

News

WAF to design new mains for Labasa residents 

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 20, 2020 4:45 pm
The Water Authority of Fiji says their ground team has completed repairs on the burst mains in Labasa and the water supply to affected areas will normalize once the entire system has been filled.

A new water main can be expected for Labasa.

This will eliminate constant bursts which currently affects hundreds of residents.

The Water Authority of Fiji says their ground team has completed repairs on the burst mains in Labasa and the water supply to affected areas will normalize once the entire system has been filled.

WAF says the works were completed early this morning with the valve operations teams continuing work on flushing all washouts and bleeding of air valves.

Chief Executive Barry Omundson says moving forward the construction team will be working on the design and construction of a new water main to ensure this fault is eliminated.

Omundson urges customers to store at least 2-days’ worth of drinking water, particularly as Fiji is facing drought conditions.

 

