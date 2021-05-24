WAF to carry out urgent repairs on the sinkhole

The Water Authority of Fiji will carry out urgent repairs from today into the weekend on a collapsed wastewater trunk main.

The collapse of the trunk main has resulted in a sinkhole at Four Miles bridge in front of Fiji Dairy Limited.

The sinkhole occurred on WAF’s Western Wastewater Trunk Main which transports raw wastewater from Suva City and the surrounding areas to the Kinoya Wastewater Treatment Plant.

WAF Acting Chief Operating Officer, Miteshwar Chand says they will carry out the necessary repairs and hand over the site to the FRA contractors for permanent road reinstatement before opening to road users.

Chand says they will be carrying out the repairs with urgency, keeping in mind the health and safety of its staff and the general public.

WAF is requesting the travelling public to be mindful of the workers at the site.