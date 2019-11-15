WAF to carry out testing at Namosi water catchment

A lab testing team has been deployed to Namosi to verify claims of Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium in the water catchment.

The Water Authority says they will comment further after investigation.

The Authority is reminding all Fijians that water from unfiltered and untreated sources should be boiled for at least one minute after it reaches boiling point.

WAF is also urging Fijians to store at least 2 days’ worth of clean drinking water especially during this time of drought when water levels at dams are low and could lead to water disruptions.