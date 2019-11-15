WAF teams conduct emergency repair

Water Authority of Fiji has dispatched its team to conduct emergency repair along the Nasealevu line, near the Nakama Pump station and Navau raw water line in Labasa.

The Authority says since both the main raw water bulk line supplying Labasa from Nasealevu and Navau incurred damages at the same time, it escalated the delay in restoration works, affecting the water levels at Benau Reservoir.

Works to the Navau raw water line was completed early Friday morning and flushing works were carried out to help restore the critical level that Benau Reservoir was facing.

To mitigate the water supply issues in the North, the team also worked on filling the Volanau Reservoir, which was also at a critical level at the time of the disruptions.

Authority says this also ensured that residents living in the low lying areas of Vunivau, Boca, Vaturekuka, Vatunibale, and Bulileka received water by Friday evening.

WAF says early this morning no raw water was received from the Navau raw water main as there was another burst along Vunikawakawa village.

WAF ground teams are trying to ascertain the cause of the technical issue at the Navau main raw water pipe since its alignment continues to strain the water supply system.

Authority has urged all Fijians to store at least 2-days’ worth of drinking water, particularly as Fiji faces drought conditions.