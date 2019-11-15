WAF team deployed to Yasawas for water project

The Water Authority has deployed a team to Votua Village in the Yasawas to complete a water supply project.

Chief Executive, Barry Omundson says the project is expected to benefit 15 households in Votua Village who were dependent on rainwater and a well for their water needs.

Omundson says they recognise the importance of a consistent water supply, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic and are trying to supply the essential service against increasing demands.

He says this project also means long term financial savings.

Omundson reveals water carting of 90,000 litres of water to the settlement from Viti Levu to Votua Settlement is estimated to have cost more than $10,000 per trip in addition to other administrative and logistic expenses.

WAF aims to complete this project in the next few weeks.