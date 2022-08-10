WAF takes action to reduce bursts

Chief Executive, Doctor Amit Chanan says the valves will ensure proper pressure management given the ageing piping networks in Labasa. [File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji recently installed five pressure-reducing valves in their Labasa water reticulation system to minimize pipe bursts.

Chief Executive, Doctor Amit Chanan says the valves will ensure proper pressure management given the ageing piping networks in Labasa.

He says when the water pressure goes up, the old pipes break.

“So, what we doing is – where we feel the pipe is particularly sensitive – we go there and we manage the pressure. We installing PRVs – pressure reduction valves – these valves are basically there to manage the pressure so that the frequent bursts that happen otherwise are prevented.”

The Pressure Reducing Valves program was funded under the 2021-22 Revised National Budget.

WAF Chief Operations Officer, Seru Soderberg says ageing infrastructure has been a challenge for them.

“Over the last few months, there have been multiple faults on our major line that comes down from Nasealevu and Navau – AC lines. These pipe lines were installed when the water supply system in Labasa was constructed back in the 80s and early 90s. These particular assets are starting to give up.”

WAF has since started gradually replacing the old AC lines.

They completed nearly 30km of old AC main replacement over the last three years in Labasa.