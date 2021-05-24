Home

News

WAF study reveals residential water usage habits

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 25, 2022 10:00 am

The biggest consumption of water in households is through showers and water leaks.

This was highlighted in a recent study of residential water usage in Suva conducted by the Water Authority of Fiji’s Demand Management Team.

Households use 38 percent of water in showers while the leaks come to an estimated 31 percent.

Article continues after advertisement

The survey further details that approximately 10% is used by toilets, clothes washers use five percent, taps use 11%, and five percent is used in outdoor activities.

WAF Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg, says the results are eye-opening and should serve as a reminder to Fijians to use water wisely.

Soderberg says the most concerning statistic is that an estimated 31% of the water gets lost through leaking pipes, taps, and water cisterns.

He says even a few drops at a time can accumulate to very large amounts of wasted clean water.

 

