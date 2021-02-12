WAF spends $17m to construct 14 reservoirs

The Water Authority of Fiji is implementing a plan to fix water supply issues in the long term.

WAF Board Chair, Bhavesh Kumar says the Vaturu Dam in Nadi is approaching capacity and they’ve been identifying new water sources for the past year as an alternative.

The Namau Intakes Works and Water Treatment Plant, which has been operational for some time now, has already alleviated water issues in Korovou and surrounding areas of Tailevu.

Article continues after advertisement

The Waiwai Water Treatment Plant, Savusavu Water Treatment Plant, and Nabouwalu Water Treatment Plant, which are under construction, will alleviate issues in Ba, Savusavu, and Nabouwalu.

Kumar says there are a number of other sites planned for upgrades.

He adds in the last two years, WAF has spent more than $17 million to build 14 reservoirs with an additional capacity to store 39 million litres of water.

Kumar highlighted some of the reservoirs, like one in Tacirua, is ready to be connected to the main system and they are awaiting approval from the landowner.

He says these are real issues involved in running water services, which armchair critics like the National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad don’t seem to be able to comprehend.

Prasad in an earlier statement had said the WAF should stop making excuses for constant water cuts in Suva.

The WAF chair says disruption notices are sent through the WAF website, social media, legacy media, and geo-targeted text blasts.

Kumar says Fijians must remember that water is a finite resource and be grateful to have access at less than 1 cent per litre, one of the cheapest rates in the world.

He is urging all Fijians to heed their advisories, and also to conserve water and not waste it.