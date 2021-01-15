WAF revenue declines

The Water Authority of Fiji has seen a decline in its revenue over the past months as Fijians affected by COVID-19 continue to defer their payments.

Chief Executive Barry Omundson says they understand thousands of people are without work and a grace period was given to help their situation.

Omundson says they are constantly in talks with the customers.

“We have been trying to get our customers to just pay bit by bit so there’s not a big shock come 31st of March. But understandably there’s a lot of people out of work and are unable to do these things so our revenue has dropped as a consequence.”

The Government had announced a policy in its COVID-19 Response Budget that those who genuinely cannot afford to pay their bills would have payments deferred.

The policy has been extended until March 31st.