WAF rehab team demobilizes

A Water Authority of Fiji rehabilitation team based in Wainunu, Bua has demobilised and returned to Viti Levu on the advice of the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The team was to conduct repairs to the damaged pipeline at Nakorotiki Village.

However, there was no effort from the villagers to clear debris along the route to the damaged pipeline.

Bainimarama was made aware of the situation during his visit to Ratu Luke Memorial School two weeks ago where the WAF technicians were staying.

He told the team that if there is no effort from the villagers, they were to return home to see their families.

The team had arrived in Vanua Levu several days before Christmas and left last week.

The Authority’s engagement at Nakorotiki Village will now await the mobilization and guidance of the villagers to the damaged pipe route.