WAF rectifying defect along Robertson Road

The Water Authority’s operations team is rectifying a defect on a valve that is affecting supply to parts of Suva city.

Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg says there was a major burst in one of the mains at the corner of Robertson Road and Rodwell Road, which was identified on Sunday night.

He says the teams are working as quickly as possible to rectify the issue and has asked customers for their patience and understanding during this time.

Article continues after advertisement

The Chief Operating Officer says while repair work is ongoing, water carting trucks have been deployed to the surrounding areas to assist the customers with their immediate needs.