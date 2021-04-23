WAF pipe repairs progress slowly

Residents of Tovata, Makoi, Tuirara and Cunningham have been advised that water cuts or intermittent supply will last for the next few days.

The Water Authority of Fiji confirms supply is being progressively restored, and repairs and recovery are still ongoing.

Chief Operating Officer Seru Soderbeg says their time frame is dependent on the weather and safety concerns from both COVID-19 and the on-site hazards of a major landslide.

A massive landslide at the inlet to the Wainibuku Reservoir has caused supply disruptions in the greater Suva-Nasinu areas.

Soderberg says customers must use water sparingly during this time so as not to strain the system, since it is still operating at a reduced capacity.